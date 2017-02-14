Maine Governor Looks to Replace Utility Regulator After Vote on Solar Rules

AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine's Republican governor is reiterating his call for state utility regulators to resign because of new solar rules they approved.



Gov. Paul LePage appointed all three members of the Maine Public Utilities Commission and he's seeking a replacement for commissioner Carlisle McLean whose term ends next month. He told WVOM-FM that he's thinking of nominating technical adviser James LaBrecque, who's called the solar industry a "special interest.''



No one seems to be happy with the solar compromise reached by regulators.



The rules roll back financial incentives for those who install rooftop solar panels in 2018 or later. Commissioners say the cost of solar technology is dropping.



Pro-solar groups said rules gutted Maine's solar industry. LePage said the rules continue incentives he claims will raise energy costs in the long term.