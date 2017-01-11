Maine Governor Reveals He Had Weight Loss Surgery

PORTLAND, Maine - Maine Gov. Paul LePage has been sporting a trimmer look in the new year. And he's now talking about his weight loss.



The Sun Journal reports that LePage told WLOB-FM on Wednesday that he lost weight after bariatric surgery. In his words, "there's 50 less pounds of me to hate.''



LePage told WLOB that he underwent the procedure on Sept. 29. He returned to work a day later.



LePage said he was spurred to action after his doctor told him he needed to lose weight to avoid diabetes. He said he now weighs about 200 pounds, and he hopes to stay there.