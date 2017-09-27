Maine Governor Taps Paper Mill Manager As Utility Regulator

AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine Gov. Paul LePage says he's tapping a paper mill manager as the state's latest utility regulator.



LePage, a Republican, said Wednesday he's nominating Sappi mill manager Randall Davis as a commissioner of the state's Public Utilities Commission. Davis will replace Carlisle McLean, who resigned in June after the governor called for utility regulators to resign over changes to the state's solar energy policy.



The governor says that Davis's expertise in energy management for a major manufacturing facility will bring an important perspective.



LePage has long called for lower energy prices to spur economic growth in the state.



Davis began his career as a systems engineer for Exxon Chemical in 1976.



His nomination would need a legislative committee review, and then confirmation from the Senate.