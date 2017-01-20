Maine Green Party Splits Over Band's Inaugural Performance

AUGUSTA, Maine - A high school band from rural Maine set to help kick off Republican President-elect Donald Trump's inaugural festivities is at the center of a clash between leaders of the state's Green Independent Party.



Two leading Green Independent Party members are vowing to defect to the Socialist Party USA in part because the secretary of the Maine Green Independent Party member also directs Madawaska's middle school and high school marching band.



Former state legislative candidate Seth Baker and former Portland mayoral candidate Tom MacMillan stated they're frustrated the party isn't holding the director accountable for supporting Trump's inauguration.



Baker added it's the latest in a series of "dysfunction'' leading the two to leave and focus on building up a socialist movement.



The band's director has said it's about history, not politics.