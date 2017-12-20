Maine Health Care Task Force Begins Work

A state task force has started work on finding local solutions to health care issues facing Maine.

The group is made up of lawmakers and representatives from health care groups, hospitals, the insurance industry and employers of all sizes.

“It’s a really large task but it’s one we have to undertake because the costs just continue to skyrocket and it has enormous impact on our entire economy,” says Democratic state Rep. Heather Sanborn of Portland, the co-chair of the group.

At its first meeting, task force members agreed the job before them is difficult amid increasing health care costs and uncertainty at the federal level. Members want to find ways to make sure Mainers have a basic level of health care that includes preventative programs.

The task force is supposed to make recommendations to the new Legislature elected in 2018.