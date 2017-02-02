Maine Health Providers Join to Urge Collins Not to Repeal ACA

By 3 hours ago
  • Maine U.S. Sen. Susan Collins at a press event in Washington in July.
    Evan Vucci / Associated Press

About 300 health providers in Maine are publishing an open letter on Friday to U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, asking her not to repeal the Affordable Care Act without a full replacement. 

Dr. Connie Adler, a family physician in Farmington, says rural Mainers especially are in danger of losing health care, "because there are a lot of rural Mainers who are self-employed, or work part time, or seasonally, who don't qualify for employer-paid health care."

Adler says none of the proposed replacement plans ensure just and comprehensive coverage, and she's particularly concerned about low-income patients, as well as those with pre-existing conditions. 

 

 

Affordable Care Act
Maine Public

