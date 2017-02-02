Maine Health Providers Join to Urge Collins Not to Repeal ACA

About 300 health providers in Maine are publishing an open letter on Friday to U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, asking her not to repeal the Affordable Care Act without a full replacement.

Dr. Connie Adler, a family physician in Farmington, says rural Mainers especially are in danger of losing health care, "because there are a lot of rural Mainers who are self-employed, or work part time, or seasonally, who don't qualify for employer-paid health care."

Adler says none of the proposed replacement plans ensure just and comprehensive coverage, and she's particularly concerned about low-income patients, as well as those with pre-existing conditions.