Maine High Court To Hear Medicaid Expansion Lawsuit

By 33 minutes ago

The Maine Supreme Court will hear arguments Wednesday afternoon to determine whether the LePage administration must move forward to implement Medicaid expansion.

The LePage administration is appealing a lower court's order that it file an application with the federal government.  The state Supreme Court granted a temporary stay on that order until it could hear arguments in the case.

Maine Equal Justice Partners and other advocacy groups sued the LePage administration last spring to implement expansion, which was approved by voters last November. 

Gov. LePage has said he can't implement expansion until it's funded.  Lawmakers passed a funding bill about a month ago, which LePage vetoed.

He has since proposed taxing hospitals to pay for expansion, but has not released specific details on his plan. 

Medicaid expansion

