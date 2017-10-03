Maine Hunter Hit In The Face With Buckshot

GORHAM, Maine - Maine Game Wardens say a hunter has been struck in the face with buckshot, and they're looking for two men who fled after the shooting in Gorham.



Wardens say the victim, a 55-year-old Casco man, was hunting pheasant when he was shot Monday morning.



Warden Service Cpl. John MacDonald said the victim interacted briefly with two men who fled after the shooting. He said they're believed to have been the shooter or shooters.



The victim was wearing a blaze-orange vest at the time he was shot. He suffered non-life threatening injuries and is being treated at Bridgton Hospital.