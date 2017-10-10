Maine Hunter Shot While He And Friend Pursued Same Bird

AUGUSTA, Maine - Game wardens in Maine say they are investigating partridge hunting accidents in which one hunter was hit by multiple pellets and another suffered a shotgun wound.



Wardens say Robert Cyr of Penobscot was injured when he and friend Ben Burns of Freeport were pursuing the same bird north of Rangeley on Friday. They say both men fired and Cyr was shot, with 20 or more pellets striking much of his body. He was later treated and released from a hospital.



Wardens also say Kayla Corey of Kennebunkport is recovering from a shotgun wound to her foot. They say her firearm discharged while she was hunting in Piscataquis County on Monday. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.