Maine Joins Opposition to Trump’s Travel Ban

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine is joining other states in urging a federal appeals court to uphold a lower court judge’s stay on President Donald Trump’s immigration order.

Democratic Attorney General Janet Mills signed onto the amicus brief filed Monday with the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Washington state, Minnesota and Hawaii are arguing that the San Francisco-based court should allow a temporary restraining order blocking the travel ban to stand.

Fifteen states and the District of Columbia signed onto the 23-page amicus brief on Monday. Among them are five New England states: Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Vermont and Maine.

Mills’ decision likely won’t sit well with Republican Gov. Paul LePage. The two have clashed before, and LePage tried unsuccessfully to require the attorney general to be appointed by the governor.