Maine Lawmakers Consider Curbs on Harvesting Marine Worms

PORTLAND, Maine - Maine legislators are looking to put new restrictions on the harvest of marine worms.



Legislators are considering a proposal called "An Act To Protect the Marine Worm Industry.'' The proposal states that a person would no longer be able to fish for or take marine worms from Dec. 1 to March 31.



Worm harvesting is a sizeable industry in Maine. The state's bloodworm harvest typically totals 400,000 to 500,000 pounds per year. The worms are typically used as bait.



The proposal is scheduled to come before the Legislature's marine resources committee on Feb. 27.