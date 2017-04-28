Maine Lawmakers Consider Repealing Limit on Opioid Treatment

AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine lawmakers are considering whether to repeal the current 24-month limit on MaineCare treatment of opioid addiction with Suboxone.

Rep. Patty Hymanson is a retired doctor. The York Democrat said the limit on coverage is unwarranted, and urged her colleagues to repeal it.

“Relapse brings nothing but pain with the potential for criminal behavior, overdose and death," Hymanson said. "Keeping the two-year cap on Suboxone and evidence-based treatment is arbitrary and unsound.”

The Department of Health and Human Services opposed the bill. Officials say the limit is misunderstood and that a person can get coverage beyond two years with the prior authorization of MaineCare.

“The whole purpose of the prior authorization is to continue the engagement between a provider and a consumer," said Stephanie Nadeau, director of MaineCare services. "This was not put in place to make sure people have 24 months of recovery or access to treatment for recovery, and then they are cut off.”

She says the limit ensures that the treatment plan for the person is reviewed.