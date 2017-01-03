Maine Lawmakers Discuss Top Legislative Issues

Maine House Speaker Sara Gideon and Senate President Mike Thibodeau used Tuesday’s Maine Calling program to weigh in on some front-burner issues before the incoming legislature, including marijuana legalization and implementation of Question 2 on the fall ballot, which creates a fund for public schools through a 3 percent surtax on household incomes over $200,000.

Gideon told Jennifer Rooks that the vote reflects frustration over Augusta’s repeated failures to adequately fund local schools, but Thibodeau disagrees.