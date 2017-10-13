Maine Lawmakers Get High Marks In Annual Environmental Scorecard

Maine Conservation Voters have released their annual environmental scorecard of Maine lawmakers for 2017.

The group’s political director, Beth Ahearn says the scorecard showed that conservation is a bipartisan issue. More legislators than ever got high marks for their voting records on seven key issues, including mining protections, awareness about safe drinking water and a solar energy bill.

“We have over 80 representatives scoring 86 percent or higher. That’s out of 151, and in the Senate, 26 senators scored 86 percent or higher,” she says.

Ahearn says only seven members of the House received zeros. And because there was such strong support for the environment, Ahearn points out that lawmakers were able to override five of the governor’s six vetoes on their priority legislation.

Aheard says the single biggest disappointment of the session was the defeat of the solar bill.