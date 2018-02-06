Maine Lawmakers Must Attend More Anti-Harassment Trainings

AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine lawmakers must now attend annual anti-harassment training in-person and can no longer simply sign a form to fulfill the requirement.



The House voted 120-24 Tuesday to support the change. The 35-member Senate voted 32-0 last week in favor of it.



Currently, such training is offered every other year.



Lawmakers can miss anti-harassment training by signing a form outlining the Legislature's sexual harassment policy. Nearly all of Maine's lawmakers attended the most recent training, which occurs at the beginning of each two-year term.



Over the last decade, the Maine Legislature has received two complaints of sexual misconduct or harassment against legislators, records obtained by The Associated Press through a public records request show. Both complaints were against House lawmakers.