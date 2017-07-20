Maine Lawmakers Set to Return to Deal with Governor's Vetoes

AUGUSTA, Maine = Lawmakers are set to return to Augusta with vetoes on the agenda.
 
The Legislature plans to use Thursday as one of their two last days of the session.
 
Republican Gov. Paul LePage has recently vetoed bills he claims creates hidden subsidies for the rich in electricity bills.
 
Such legislation includes a bill to modernize the state's renewable portfolio standard and another to change solar policy.
 
LePage also vetoed a bill that he claimed would give welfare recipients a $400 bonus for maintaining a job for four months.
 
The governor said he appreciated the intent of a bill to require governmental agencies to give preferences to lumber and solid wood products harvested in Maine. But he vetoed it and said a provision violated the Constitution.

