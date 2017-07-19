Maine Legislative Panel to Consider Funding for New Studies

AUGUSTA, Maine - A panel of legislative leaders is set to consider the fate of studies and new bills proposed by lawmakers.

The Legislative Council is set to meet Wednesday to mull requests for thousands of dollars' worth of legislative studies.

Lawmakers have proposed studies of military service members transitioning to civil workforce, the poor's access to legal services and the rising cost of special education.

Independent Rep. Kent Ackley is proposing a bill to allow the voter-approved system of ranked-choice voting for primary and federal elections in 2018.

The panel also gets updates on Maine's finances.

The state's cash pool had an average balance of $992.7 million in June, above last year's average balance.

Preliminary budget figures show that so far this year, general fund revenue was over budget by $46.4 million.