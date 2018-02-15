Maine Legislators Tell Trump: No Drilling Off Our State

The Maine House of Representatives has passed a resolution calling on President Donald Trump to leave Maine out of offshore oil and gas drilling.

The Maine House unanimously passed the resolution Thursday. Opponents of offshore drilling in the Legislature say drilling and exploration off Maine's coast would endanger commercial fishing jobs.

The proposal was made by Rep. Mick Devin, a Newcastle Democrat.

He says offshore drilling “could be an economic disaster for Maine.” He says the state needs to protect its coastal resources because they're vital to Maine's economy, industries and tourism.

Trump signed an executive order last year that signaled future East Coast drilling. The federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management is hosting public meetings about the proposal this winter.