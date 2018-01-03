Maine Legislature To Return For Action-Packed 2nd Session

Maine’s Legislature returns to work Wednesday to kick of its second regular session, and the debate on key issues is expected to get off to a fast start.

Lawmakers reconvene in the morning to open the session, but the real action begins in the afternoon. The Veterans and Legal Affairs Committee has set up overflow hearing rooms to handle the expected crowd opposing Secretary of State Matt Dunlap’s bill that would place restrictions on people gathering petition signatures near polling places on Election Day.

The Health and Human Services Committee is scheduled to receive a report from the Opioid Task Force on its recommendations for addressing the drug crisis, and several committees meet to plan for hearings and work sessions on the hundreds of bills before them this year.