Maine Lobstermen Save Trapped Seal Pup

MATINICUS, Maine - The internet is celebrating two Maine lobstermen who rescued a seal pup trapped in a fishing net.



WCSH-TV reports that Jeremy Willey and Jeffrey Door were lobstering near Matinicus Rock Monday when they saw a baby seal floating in rope. Door pulled the trapped pup aboard to see what they could do.



Willey carefully cut the rope around the sea critter in order to free it as it wriggled. He returned the bewildered-looking seal pup to the water and watched the furry captive float near the boat for few moments.



Video of the lobstermen saving the seal pup has been viewed on Facebook more than 800,000 times.