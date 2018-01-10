Maine Man Succumbs To Injuries Suffered In Kitchen Fire

DIXFIELD, Maine - Police in Maine say a man seriously burned during a kitchen fire has died from his injuries.



Police say 78-year-old Richard Roberts, of Dixfield, died late Monday at Maine Medical Center in Portland. The fire happened on Jan. 2 when Roberts' clothes caught fire while he was using a propane kitchen stove.



Police said last week that Roberts had burns over 45 percent of his body. The home was not significantly damaged by the fire. Roberts was taken first to a hospital in Rumford and then flown by helicopter to Portland.