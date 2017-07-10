Maine Med And Partners Win $20M NIH Research Grant

Maine Medical Center and its partners, the University of Southern Maine and the University of Vermont, will receive a five-year, $20 million research grant from the National Institutes of Health.

The funding will establish a biomedical research network.

The goal is to develop innovative treatments for chronic diseases such as cancer, heart disease, and substance abuse.

Researchers will also identify the best methods to deliver health care in rural environments and will improve access to clinical studies.

The network joins nine other similar NIH-supported collaborations across the country.