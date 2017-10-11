Maine Medical Association Announces Support For Ballot Initiative Expanding Medicaid

The Maine Medical Association announced Wednesday it supports a ballot initiative to expand Medicaid.

At a press conference at a Portland health center, MMA president Charlie Pattavina said he and other physicians see the consequences of patients who don't get timely health care because they can't afford health insurance.

"MaineCare is Maine's version of Medicaid, and it's an insurance program," Pattavina said. "No matter what you hear other people say, it's a health insurance program."

Opponents of Medicaid expansion refer to it as a welfare program.

If Question 2 is approved in November, it would expand Medicaid coverage to those with incomes at or below 138 percent of the federal poverty level. That's about $17,000 for individuals, and $34,000 for a family of four.

About 70-thousand Mainers would gain Medicaid coverage if voters approve the intiative. But in his weekly radio address, Governor Paul LePage said he opposes the ballot question because it would cost taxpayers too much money.