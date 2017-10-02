Maine Medical Center Says It’s Prepared As It Can Be For Mass-Casualty Incidents

In response to the mass shooting in Las Vegas that has sent hundreds to Nevada hospitals, Maine Medical Center issued a written statement Monday saying its thoughts are with all those affected by the tragedy.

Hopsital officials say no health care facility can fully prepare for an event like what happened in Las Vegas, but that Maine Medical Center’s staff train regularly for mass-casualty incidents, which includes coordinating with other agencies and providers.

The hospital is the only Level I trauma center in the state, which is the top level certification to treat patients with severe, life-threatening injuries.