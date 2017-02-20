Maine Officer Who Shot, Killed Man Used Deadly Force Before

PORTLAND, Maine - Portland police say an officer who fatally shot a man brandishing what turned out to be a pellet gun that looked like a rifle has used deadly force before.



Police say Sgt. Nicholas Goodman shot 22-year-old Chance David Baker. Police say Baker was walking through the parking lot of a strip mall Saturday screaming and pointing what looked like a rifle at cars. The weapon turned out to be a pellet gun.



Police say this is the second time Goodman has used deadly force. In May 2008, police say he made a traffic stop, and as he reached inside the SUV to arrest the driver, the vehicle accelerated and Goodman was dragged over 300 feet. Police say Goodman shot and killed the driver. The shooting was found to be justified.