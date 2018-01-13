Maine Official Warns of Websites Charging for 'State Services'

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) _ Maine's secretary of state is warning residents to be aware of for-profit websites that offer services provided by the state for free.



Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap says such websites might heighten their activity with the start of a new year because many residents are looking to access state services such as vehicle registration renewal online. He says state residents should only attempt to access state services via the www.maine.gov website.



Dunlap says other websites might have incorrect information or might direct users to pay for services that the state either doesn't require or does not charge. He says example include for-profit websites that charge people for Bureau of Motor Vehicles services that the state provides for free. He says that's ``not necessarily illegal, but it sure is misleading.''