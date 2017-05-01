Maine Officials ID Victim Found Dead After Meth Blast

OLD TOWN, Maine - Law enforcement officials in Maine say a man found dead after an explosion in a meth lab had been involved in two previous meth labs.



State officials identified the man Monday as 50-year-old Jeffrey Miller. His body was found in a house down the street after a meth lab burst into flames in an apartment in Old Town. The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency has charged four people.



State police say Miller had been released from jail after being charged with operating a meth lab in Bangor. They say he also operated a meth lab in Deer Isle.



Miller's body was found about 48 hours after the fire in an Old Town apartment kitchen. The state medical examiner's office is awaiting toxicology tests before releasing a cause of death.