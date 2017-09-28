Maine Panel Divvies Up Tax Revenue From Sales Of Marijuana

AUGUSTA, Maine - A Maine legislative panel has revived the idea of splitting a 20 percent tax on recreational marijuana sales with a 10 percent sales tax and 10 percent excise tax.



The Legislature's Joint Select Committee on Marijuana Legalization Implementation wants to provide 5 percent to towns that host retail or cultivation businesses. Another 6 percent would go to law enforcement and 6 percent to public education. The remainder would go to the state general fund.



The Portland Press Herald reported that the panel was making progress Thursday, a day after putting the kibosh on drive-through sales, internet sales and home delivery.



Just over half of Maine voters voted in November to legalize recreational marijuana. Lawmakers hope the Legislature will vote on the marijuana bill at a special session next month.