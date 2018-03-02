Maine Peace Activist Sally Breen Dies at 82

Longtime peace activist Sally Breen has died.

Born in Texas, Breen moved to Windham in 1987. By then, she told Maine Public in 2005, that she had been a peace activist for 20 years.

As recently as last year, Breen was writing letters to the editor drawing attention to the dangers posed by climate change and nuclear weapons.

Breen died of cancer on Valentine's Day. She was 82 years old.

In 2005, Jeanne Baron reported on her work with other peace activists who called themselves the Raging Grannies.