Maine Photographer's Bailey Island Image Selected For U.S. Stamp Series

The Maine Coast will grace a new stamp thanks to DownEast Magazine's photography editor Ben Williamson.

A 20-stamp series produced by the U.S. Postal Service will conclude with an image of Bailey's Island that Williamson shot.

Williamson says the image that was selected came from a dawn photoshoot on Bailey's Island. "So I took about anywhere from 500 to 800 frames, hoping to capture that perfect moment. Then when I got back to the computer I noticed this one had that nice arch and that kind of poetic movement to it. And that was the one."

Williamson says he wasn't going to make a big deal about it - he's already convinced of the state's beauty.

"This is some of the most beautiful coastline in the world," he says. "The shores of Bailey Island are so close to my home - but to have them recognized on the world's stage isn't that surprising to me because I know how beautiful they are."

William's image of the Maine coast will illustrate the last line of "America the Beautiful" in the stamp series.