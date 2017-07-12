Maine Police Arrest Man in Wake of Woman's Death in Jay

JAY, Maine - Police in Maine say they've charged a Jay man with the murder of his significant other.



Police found the woman's body at a home in Jay on Tuesday morning. The Sun Journal reports that police charged 56-year-old James Sweeney with the murder of 51-year-old Wendy Douglass later on Tuesday.



Police termed Douglass's death as suspicious on Tuesday afternoon. The state medical examiner also sent staff to Jay in response to the discovery of the body.



It wasn't immediately clear if Sweeney had an attorney.