AUGUSTA, Maine - State biologists have proposed keeping the same number of moose hunting permits in all but three of Maine's 24 hunting districts.
The Portland Press Herald reports moose hunting permits for the coming season would be eliminated in three districts, which extend roughly from Augusta to Ellsworth and south from Pittsfield and Old Town to the coast.
Hunting success and moose-vehicle crashes have fallen in those areas. The districts made up 60 of Maine's more than 2,100 moose permits last year.
The Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife's Advisory Council is slated to take up the proposal in April.
If approved, moose permits would fall to 2,080 - the lowest since 2,000 permits were issued in 1998.
More than 4,000 moose permits were issued in 2013.
Maine Proposes Eliminating Moose Hunt Permits in 3 Districts
