Maine Public Announces Book Drive for Kids in Partnership with Darling’s

DATE: July 3, 2017

(Portland/Bangor/Lewiston) — Maine Public announces a community partnership with Darling’s and Literacy Volunteers of Bangor to encourage literacy across Maine. Children’s books will be collected at all of Darling’s locations and at Maine Public’s studios in Portland, Lewiston and Bangor throughout July and August. Collected books will be distributed at the Darling’s Ice Cream for a Cause stops this summer and at two special literacy events.

The two major literacy events will include book giveaways, Maine Public on-air staff reading to children, photo opportunities with Clifford the Big Red Dog, the Darling’s Ice Cream for a Cause truck, and other fun activities. The first event will be held on Monday, July 31st at Darling’s Chrysler Dodge Ram Hyundai dealership in Augusta and the second event is planned for Thursday, August 17th at Maine Public’s studio in Bangor. Both of these events will be partially solar powered thanks to equipment provided by ReVision Energy.

“Many children across our state unfortunately have very limited access to appropriate books and we believe that developing reading skills is paramount to future success in school and beyond. Like our new PBS Kids 24/7 Channel, we want to be everywhere we can to support developmental education,” noted Mark Vogelzang, Maine Public’s President and CEO.

A number of bookstores across Maine have offered to assist in the book drive by honoring a coupon available on mainepublic.org. These include BookStacks of Bucksport, The Briar Patch of Bangor, Longfellow Books in Monument Square in Portland, DDG Booksellers of Farmington, and Sherman’s Maine Coast Book Shops in Bar Harbor, Camden, Damariscotta, Boothbay Harbor, Freeport, and Portland.

