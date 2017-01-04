Maine Public Announces Search for 2017 AT Hiker Team

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

DATE: January 2, 2017

(Portland/Bangor/Lewiston) — Maine Public announces the start of a search for two individuals planning to hike the Appalachian Trail together from Georgia to Maine in 2017. The project is called Here to There and Back. Selection criteria will be based largely on how applicants can leverage their hiking experience to improve or contribute in some way to the greater Maine community.

While officially on their own, the selected team will be provided with gear and resources from a slew of partners including Garmin to help defray the costs of their experience. The selected team will report on their experiences and, in small part, how the Maine Public App allows them to remain connected to Maine and the world. At the conclusion of their journey, they will participate in a Maine Calling radio show discussing their AT experience.

"When we launched our Maine Public App we decided to put the App to the test and challenge its capabilities on a true adventure. Immediately we thought of the AT!" stated Cory Morrissey, Maine Public's marketing lead. "We are really excited to hear from hikers and how they might use their hiking experience and this opportunity top enrich Maine in some creative way!"

The sponsor of Here to There and Back, Goodwin Motor Group and their Land Rover lineup, will help in the selection of the winning team. The due date for submission is Tuesday, January 17, 2017. More information is available on mainepublic.org.

