Maine Public Announces Solar Power Partnership with Revision Energy

DATE: July 3, 2017

(Portland/Bangor/Lewiston) — Maine Public announces the formation of a community partnership with ReVision Energy, one of New England’s leading installers of solar electric and solar hot water systems. All of Maine Public’s outdoor community events will be fully or partially solar powered with equipment provided by ReVision throughout 2017 and into 2018.

Maine Public has a number of outdoor events scheduled this summer including a presence at the Down East Lobster Festival in Portland, two literacy events in Brewer and Bangor, and the Common Ground Fair in Unity.

“We are very excited to team up with ReVision Energy and be able to use solar energy at all of our outdoor community events,” said Mark Vogelzang, Maine Public’s President and CEO. “Solar energy is a great way to reduce Maine Public’s impact on the environment and we can’t wait to use this environmentally friendly option at as many events as possible!”

About Maine Public:

Maine Public is Maine’s premier, independent media resource, dedicated to creating exceptional opportunities for the communities it serves to engage with critical issues, compelling stories and quality entertainment. Maine Public is renowned for creating award-winning programs, as well as airing content from PBS, NPR, and other independent producers. Formed in 1992, Maine Public is an independently owned and operated nonprofit organization with office and studio locations in Bangor, Lewiston, and Portland, Maine. For more information, visit mainepublic.org.

