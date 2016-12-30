Maine Rangers: People Should Be Wary Of Thin Ice

TOWNSHIP 6, RANGE 11, Maine (AP) _ Maine officials are warning that there’s still thin ice in many locations, even as a winter storm dumps heavy snow across most of the state.

Rangers on the Allagash Wilderness Waterway say the ice is still spotty in late December: They found only 1 to 3 inches on Chamberlain and Eagle Lakes this week.

They’re advising fishermen to use caution when heading out onto the ice this weekend.

Rangers note that the snow isn’t helping the ice. Snowfall tends to serve as insulation and slows the thickening of the ice.