Maine Regulators Close Scallop Fishing Areas to Prevent Over-Harvesting

PORTLAND, Maine - Maine fishing regulators are implementing targeted closures in several scallop fishing areas to try to protect the valuable shellfish from over-harvest.

The state Department of Marine Resources says the closures will take place in Casco Bay, Upper Damariscotta River, North Haven and mid-Penobscot Bay as well as the Lower Blue Hill Bay and Jericho Bay area and the Chandler Bay and Head Harbor area.

The closures are typical of the state's highly-regulated scallop fishing season, which ends in early spring. The state uses the closures to make sure that different areas around the state don't become overexploited.

Fishermen have seen a strong price for Maine scallops so far this year. The scallops typically sell for $20 to $25 per pound to consumers at markets and grocery stores.