Maine Research Institute Gives New England Flounder Ssustainability Tag

PORTLAND, Maine - A Maine marine research institute says it has added a species of New England flounder to its list of sustainably harvested fish species.

The Gulf of Maine Research Institute says it is adding the American plaice to its list of species that can carry the "Gulf of Maine Responsibly Harvested'' brand.

Fishermen from New York to Maine typically catch 2 million to 4 million pounds of American plaice per year. They are among many flounder species used for seafood.

The American plaice is also called the dab and it is a species of flounder commonly caught in the Gulf of Maine and Georges Bank off of New England.

The institute published an assessment report about the species in November. The report describes the fish as adequately managed through science-based practices.