Maine Resident Diagnosed With Mosquito-Borne Jamestown Canyon Virus

The Maine Center for Disease Control is advising residents to protect themselves from mosquitoes, following an identified case of Jamestown Canyon virus in the state.

An adult from Kennebec County is now recovering at home after being hospitalized with the virus, which can cause fever and flu-like symptoms, as well as encephalitis and meningitis.

Two other more well-known mosquito-borne diseases - Eastern Equine Encephalitis and West Nile Virus - cause similar symptoms.

The CDC says Mainers should take steps to protect themselves against mosquito bites by wearing long sleeves and pants, using repellant, and draining artificial sources of standing water, where mosquitoes can breed.