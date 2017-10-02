Maine’s Congressional Delegation Reacts To Las Vegas Shootings

Members of Maine’s congressional delegation expressed horror at the shootings in Las Vegas and offered sympathy for the victims and their families.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree of Maine’s 1st District joined in expressing sympathy, but says that in light of the mass shootings in recent years, Congress needs to act on several bills that would reduce the likelihood of gun violence.

“It’s time that we passed background checks. Four out of five Americans support them. Assault weapon ban. Gun show loophole,” she says. “Maybe each one of these pieces of legislation wouldn’t stop everything, but it’s very frustrating for the American public, for the families, everyone that says, ‘Why is Congress afraid to even have a conversation over the legislation? It’s time they got a spine and did something about it.’“

The three other members of the delegation sent tweets.

Republican U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin of Maine’s 2nd District said, “My thoughts are with all those affected in the horrifying attacks in Las Vegas.”

Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins wrote, “First responders showed extraordinary bravery.”

And independent U.S. Sen. Angus King tweeted, “Devastating news out of Las Vegas. Praying for the victims and loved ones affected by this tragedy.”