Maine’s House Members Split on Family Planning Funding

The U.S. House of Representatives has passed a resolution that opponents argue will reduce federal funding for several health services provided to the poor.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree of Maine’s 1st District says the Republican-sponsored resolution jeopardizes important funding.

“Title X family planning services are an essential lifeline for Mainers who need access to high-quality preventive and reproductive care. From cancer screening to STI testing to birth control,” she says.

Title X provides services to those below 200 percent of the federal poverty level — about $23,000 a year for an individual.

Maine Family Planning operates 18 health centers with that federal funding and served nearly 10,000 patients last year. Republican U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin of Maine’s 2nd District supported the resolution, saying it gives the states the authority to decide where federal tax dollars should be allocated.