Maine’s Proposal To Make Medicaid Recipients Work For Benefits Gets Boost From Feds

The Trump administration announced Thursday that it’s committed to supporting states that want to require Medicaid recipients to work.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services issued a letter saying 10 states, including Maine, have submitted proposals that would make work an eligibility requirement to receive health care benefits.

Jack Comart of Maine Equal Justice Partners says such a requirement would be illegal.

“Not only is it illegal, but we think it’s bad policy to require people as a condition of getting health care, to have to work first to get health care,” he says.

Comart says the majority of people who receive Medicaid already work, but would likely lose benefits.

“What generally happens is people who now are subject to all this red tape end up dropping out of the system because it becomes so complicated. We saw that in the SNAP program, or the food stamp program, in Maine,” he says.

Under Maine’s proposal, Medicaid recipients would be required to work 20 hours a week and pay monthly premiums. The proposal does allow some exemptions.

Comart says if Maine’s application is approved, Maine Equal Justice Partners will file a lawsuit.