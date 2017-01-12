Maine’s Senators Question Donald Trump’s Nominee to Lead CIA

Maine’s two U.S. senators had several questions for Kansas Rep. Mike Pompeo, nominated as director of the Central Intelligence Agency by President-elect Donald Trump.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins pressed Pompeo on Iran and threats in the Mideast, and on protecting the nation’s critical infrastructure. She says she’s worried not enough is being done to protect the nation’s power grid from cyberattacks.

Independent Sen. Angus King pressed Pompeo for assurance that he would deliver both good and bad news to the president on the subject of national security. Pompeo said he would, and he also promised to give the bad news about security issues to King and other lawmakers.