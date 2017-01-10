Maine’s Senators Question Intelligence Agency Officials on Russian Hacking

In a rare open meeting of the Senate Intelligence Committee, both of Maine’s U.S. senators pressed officials on the scope of Russian attempts to influence last year’s elections.

Sen. Susan Collins grilled FBI director James Comey over the extent of Russian penetration of Republican computer systems.

“The report does not go into detail about whether or not data were taken, stolen from those systems or where information came from systems used by Republican candidates,” she says.

Comey told Collins that there was evidence that some state-level Republican committees were hacked and that old records of the Republican National Committee had also been accessed. Donald Trump’s campaign, Comey said, had not been breached.

Independent Sen. Angus King focused on the need to provide as much information to the American people about the Russian efforts to influence U.S. elections as possible. He acknowledged that it would be hard to prove some of the findings because sources need to be protected.