Maine’s Senators Wary of Donald Trump’s Nominees

President-elect Donald Trump can’t formally nominate anyone for cabinet positions or other federal posts until after his inauguration on Jan. 20, but the list of his intended choices grows on almost a daily basis. Maine’s two senators are taking a wait-and-see attitude on most of the nominees.

The actual confirmation process will not get underway until late January, and if history is any indication, it will not be quick. The Senate committees that have jurisdiction over a particular nominee will hold hearings, but how many hearings and over how long a time are questions that are often not addressed until the process starts.

“It’s really hard to predict prior to the hearing,” says Maine’s senior U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, a Republican.

Collins has witnessed and taken part in a lot of confirmation hearings since she was first elected in 1996.

“You just never know what the explanations are going to be for certain positions that have been taken. What an individual’s background is, how they respond to questions,” she says.

And don’t expect Collins to give any immediate indications about how she will vote on a nominee, even after the hearing process is underway. In fact, she says it’s possible that she won’t decide on a particular nominee until she’s on the Senate floor.

“I’ve always found it wise, unless I know the nominee very well, to withhold judgment until after the hearings are done,” she says.

There have been several national news stories suggesting that Collins may be one of the Republicans that could buck Trump’s choices. Collins says she will weigh the nominees’ abilities and qualifications in the same way that she has done for presidents of both parties over the years.

U.S. Sen. Angus King of Maine, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats, says he, too, will spend a lot of time weighing each nominee.

“What I plan to do is to go to the hearings of virtually all of the nominees even though I am not on the committee, sit in the audience and listen along with everyone else and try to get a feel of what the views are of all these nominees,” he says.

But King acknowledges that he will likely scrutinize some of Trump’s choices more closely than others, because of the positions they have taken in the past.

One nominee, former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, has in the past called for doing away with the Energy Department that Trump has asked him to now head. And then there is the case of Kansas Attorney General Scott Pruitt, named by Trump as his pick to run the EPA, who has repeatedly sued the very same agency.

“I am going to go in with an open mind, but on some of them, where the fellow has sued the agency that he is being asked to run, I am going to have a little skepticism,” King says.

The incoming administration will have to win Senate confirmation of nearly 700 top federal posts, and fill more than 4,000 positions across all areas of government.