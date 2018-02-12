Maine School Of Science And Mathematics Students Sent Home After Flu Outbreak

Students were sent home Sunday from the Maine School of Science and Mathematics in Limestone because of an outbreak of flu in campus dormitories.

According to Executive Director Luke Shorty, approximately 20 percent of the students at the residential magnet school had contracted the disease.

Shorty says that even though students were sent home for break early, they’ll continue studies online.

“I kind of see this as an opportunity to practice a 21st century solution to a centuries-old problem with the flu,” he says.

Shorty says the school will use Google apps to share work, lectures and class discussion during the break.