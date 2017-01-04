Maine Seeks Plow Truck Drivers to Clear Snow, Ice

AUGUSTA, Maine - State transportation officials in Maine are seeking plow truck drivers to remove snow and ice from interstates and highways.



WGME-TV reports that the state Department of Transportation has more than 90 openings for plow truck drivers.



State plow truck drivers begin making about $13.50 an hour. They can receive raises and bonuses.



The department will train those interested in becoming certified.



The state currently has about 700 plow truck drivers. Regional manager Tom Roberts says they want two drivers for every plow truck so that one can take over if another becomes tired.



Roberts says many drivers leave for a better job shortly after they're trained.



The state is allowing drivers who aren't yet certified to use smaller plow trucks to clear some roads and exit ramps.

