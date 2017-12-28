Maine Senate President Calls For Expansion Of Free Tuition Program For National Guard Members

Last year, Maine implemented a program that allows members of the National Guard to attend University of Maine System and Maine Community College System schools tuition-free. Senate President Mike Thibodeau, a Republican from Winterport, now wants to expand that program to private schools.

“Can we build on that? Can we convince other colleges to partner with us to make sure our Guard members have access to education at places like Colby, Bates?” he says.

Thibodeau says with their large endowments, private colleges should be able to afford to help Guard members get a degree. To facilitate that effort, Thibodeau has introduced a bill that will be taken up in the coming legislative session.