Maine Shuts Down 2 Scallop Fishing Areas

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine fishing regulators are shutting down a pair of scallop fishing areas to protect the health of the population.

Scallops are one of the most valuable marine resources in Maine on a per-pound basis. The Maine Department of Marine Resources says it’s closing Hussey Sound in Casco Bay and Rogue Island Harbor as of Jan. 1.

Casco Bay is in the state’s southern scalloping zone while Rogue Island Harbor is in the zone that includes midcoast and Down East Maine.

Maine scallops were worth nearly $13 per pound at the dock in 2017. That is the highest figure in history. The scallops are a popular premium seafood product with markets and restaurants. They’re harvested by boat as well as by divers.