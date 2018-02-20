Maine State Police Chief To Lead Colby College Security

The man who’s headed headed up the Maine State Police for the past 7 years has been named security director at Colby College in Waterville.

Robert Williams has been in law enforcement for 33 years, starting out as a member of the Pittsfield Police Department in 1983. After joining the state police he rose through the ranks and was chosen to lead the agency in 2007.

Colby Vice President Doug Terp says that, at a time when the security issues facing colleges and universities are increasingly complex, having a seasoned leader will position Colby for continued strength.

